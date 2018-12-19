Early Signing Period - Day 1 Updates

Discussion in 'The Cougar Lair' started by ScottHood, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:38 AM.

  ScottHood

    Moderator
    Moderator
    Joined:
    Nov 8, 2007
    Messages:
    2,438
    Likes Received:
    238
    Day 1 of the early Signing Period is Underway. Here are the updates as the LOIs are received by Washington State. All Times Pacific

    4:30 a.m. - ATH Jamir Thomas - LOI received



    6:10 a.m. - QB Gunner Cruz - LOI received



    6:15 a.m. - WR Billy Pospisil - LOI received



    6:20 a.m. - DB Gatlin Grisso - LOI received (2018 prospect - Greyshirted)



    6:25 a.m. - LB Rocky Katoanga - LOI received (2018 prospect - Greyshirted)



    6:40 a.m. - DB Bryce Beekman - LOI received



    6:45 a.m. - DB Daniel Isom - LOI received



    7:10 a.m. - OL Patrick Utschinski - LOI received



    7:15 a.m. - WR Donovan Ollie - LOI received



    7:20 a.m. - OL Ma'ake Fifita - LOI received



    7:30 a.m. - LS Simon Samarzich - LOI received



    7:35 a.m. - LB Travion Brown - LOI received



    7:35 a.m. - DL Cosmas Kwete - LOI received

    https://twitter.com/WSUCougFB/status/1075413467635449856

    7:50 a.m. - DE Tyler Garay-Harris - LOI received

    https://twitter.com/WSUCougFB/status/1075417765442334722

    8:20 a.m. - OL Konner Gomness - LOI received

    https://twitter.com/WSUCougFB/status/1075424820215439361

    9:10 a.m. - LB Peni Naulu - LOI received

    https://twitter.com/WSUCougFB/status/1075437549403832321

    10 a.m. - RB Jouvensly Bazile - LOI Received

    https://twitter.com/WSUCougFB/status/1075450129715322885

    11:30 a.m. - DB Armauni Archie - LOI received

    https://twitter.com/WSUCougFB/status/1075473851654451200

    1:30 p.m. - DB Derrick Langford - LOI received

    https://twitter.com/WSUCougFB/status/1075503983265931265
     
    1 ScottHood, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:38 AM
    Last edited: Dec 19, 2018 at 1:44 PM
  BiggsCoug

    BiggsCoug Hall Of Fame
    Joined:
    Feb 5, 2003
    Messages:
    14,603
    Likes Received:
    996
    Keep em coming!
     
    2 BiggsCoug, Dec 19, 2018 at 8:01 AM
  AlwaysSpokanesFault

    AlwaysSpokanesFault Redshirt
    Joined:
    Mar 24, 2014
    Messages:
    88
    Likes Received:
    72
    Absolutely love early signing day. No drama, no hat selection BS, just mature young following through. Go Cougs!
     
    3 AlwaysSpokanesFault, Dec 19, 2018 at 8:16 AM
    GrayOnGray likes this.
  fingerdisco

    fingerdisco Hall Of Fame
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2015
    Messages:
    1,546
    Likes Received:
    736
    Will we get any surprises today?
     
    4 fingerdisco, Dec 19, 2018 at 8:17 AM
  Ffffws

    Ffffws
    Joined:
    Nov 14, 2018
    Messages:
    15
    Likes Received:
    5
    I missthe fax machine
     
    5 Ffffws, Dec 19, 2018 at 8:19 AM
    Coug90 likes this.
  Coug90

    Coug90 Hall Of Fame
    Joined:
    Jan 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,288
    Likes Received:
    745
    Love the dudes up early getting their shit done. Future team leaders!
     
    6 Coug90, Dec 19, 2018 at 9:05 AM
    702coug likes this.
  Coug90

    Coug90 Hall Of Fame
    Joined:
    Jan 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,288
    Likes Received:
    745
    I don’t watch a lot of these highlights or claim to be some sort of a scout...but Cruz is going to put up video game numbers. It’s going to be silly watching him throw deep balls to Donovan Ollie.
     
    7 Coug90, Dec 19, 2018 at 9:40 AM
    metprof likes this.
  kougkurt

    kougkurt Hall Of Fame
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Nov 19, 2011
    Messages:
    2,777
    Likes Received:
    518
    Cal offered one of our DB verbals last minute after one of theirs flipped. Still hasn’t sent the Cougs his LOI. help me with the name here
     
    8 kougkurt, Dec 19, 2018 at 10:27 AM
  kougkurt

    kougkurt Hall Of Fame
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Nov 19, 2011
    Messages:
    2,777
    Likes Received:
    518
    Liam Dick chose Pitt. Not a big surprise with 5 OL already in the mix
     
    9 kougkurt, Dec 19, 2018 at 10:31 AM
  dgibbons

    dgibbons Hall Of Fame
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 24, 2002
    Messages:
    15,808
    Likes Received:
    1,258
    Langford?
     
    10 dgibbons, Dec 19, 2018 at 10:31 AM
  taf88

    taf88 Hall Of Fame
    Joined:
    Dec 21, 2005
    Messages:
    2,459
    Likes Received:
    70
    Or the other HS DB out of El Cerrito HS
     
    11 taf88, Dec 19, 2018 at 10:36 AM
  dgibbons

    dgibbons Hall Of Fame
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 24, 2002
    Messages:
    15,808
    Likes Received:
    1,258
    Hard to say. Last minute unexpected offer can make him think. He can always choose not to sign during the early period.
     
    12 dgibbons, Dec 19, 2018 at 10:55 AM
  BiggsCoug

    BiggsCoug Hall Of Fame
    Joined:
    Feb 5, 2003
    Messages:
    14,603
    Likes Received:
    996
    Cal sucks. If that is what he wants let him go. There will be kids looking for homes after today.
     
    13 BiggsCoug, Dec 19, 2018 at 10:58 AM
    SDCoug likes this.
  taf88

    taf88 Hall Of Fame
    Joined:
    Dec 21, 2005
    Messages:
    2,459
    Likes Received:
    70
    I’d feel better if Langford got his LOI in soon.
     
    14 taf88, Dec 19, 2018 at 10:59 AM
  dgibbons

    dgibbons Hall Of Fame
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 24, 2002
    Messages:
    15,808
    Likes Received:
    1,258
    As previously posted, I'm guessing there are at least 250 college football players out there wishing they were Cougs.
     
    15 dgibbons, Dec 19, 2018 at 11:12 AM
  Coug90

    Coug90 Hall Of Fame
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,288
    Likes Received:
    745
    Never understood that. Yeah we didn’t want to offer you a scholarship, but since our other guy we wanted bailed on us, here you go! How that does not receive a fat middle finger blows my mind. I could understand maybe if it’s Bama or Oklahoma or something but Cal?? C’mon man!
     
    16 Coug90, Dec 19, 2018 at 11:22 AM
    taf88 and BiggsCoug like this.
  Fab5Coug

    Fab5Coug Hall Of Fame
    Joined:
    Nov 10, 2007
    Messages:
    4,420
    Likes Received:
    722
    On the contrary. He's in.
     
    17 Fab5Coug, Dec 19, 2018 at 11:37 AM
  Fab5Coug

    Fab5Coug Hall Of Fame
    Joined:
    Nov 10, 2007
    Messages:
    4,420
    Likes Received:
    722
    Also, just saw Archie is from the same HS as Marcellus Pippins. So, maybe creepy stalker CATrojan will be back next year to tell us how crappy our coaches are.
     
    18 Fab5Coug, Dec 19, 2018 at 11:41 AM
  fingerdisco

    fingerdisco Hall Of Fame
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2015
    Messages:
    1,546
    Likes Received:
    736
    He was going to make sure we never got another player from his area after we were mean to his favorite player, so not sure what happened to his sphere of influence?
     
    19 fingerdisco, Dec 19, 2018 at 11:43 AM
    BiggsCoug, Coug90 and Fab5Coug like this.
  dgibbons

    dgibbons Hall Of Fame
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 24, 2002
    Messages:
    15,808
    Likes Received:
    1,258
    That be as awesome as Christmas twice a year.
     
    20 dgibbons, Dec 19, 2018 at 11:51 AM
    Coug90 likes this.
  Fab5Coug

    Fab5Coug Hall Of Fame
    Joined:
    Nov 10, 2007
    Messages:
    4,420
    Likes Received:
    722
    :D

    I bet they're big timing Ohio St every time Grinch comes calling though.
     
    21 Fab5Coug, Dec 19, 2018 at 11:57 AM
  Coug90

    Coug90 Hall Of Fame
    Joined:
    Jan 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,288
    Likes Received:
    745
    Fat middle finger indeed. Nice to be in a time when recruits aren’t instantly swayed by another last minute offer. Cough....Sankey...cough
     
    22 Coug90, Dec 19, 2018 at 12:02 PM
  fingerdisco

    fingerdisco Hall Of Fame
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2015
    Messages:
    1,546
    Likes Received:
    736
    I bet Grinch can’t even get plane tickets to Socal due to CTFLs power and influence.
     
    23 fingerdisco, Dec 19, 2018 at 12:12 PM
    dgibbons and Fab5Coug like this.
  Loyal Coug

    Loyal Coug Hall Of Fame
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Sep 27, 2003
    Messages:
    7,251
    Likes Received:
    820
    oops. Glad I was wrong though. :)
     
    24 Loyal Coug, Dec 19, 2018 at 12:21 PM
  taf88

    taf88 Hall Of Fame
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 21, 2005
    Messages:
    2,459
    Likes Received:
    70
    What’s up w/Powell not signing until Feb? He’s gone the JC route and was hopeful to see him enroll in Jan.
    I’m thinking Lucas @ one tackle and Powell, or Beresford operating @ the other.
     
    25 taf88, Dec 19, 2018 at 12:24 PM
  Loyal Coug

    Loyal Coug Hall Of Fame
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Sep 27, 2003
    Messages:
    7,251
    Likes Received:
    820
    Wonder if JC's have to qualify or graduate or get their grades or something before they can sign.......
     
    26 Loyal Coug, Dec 19, 2018 at 12:29 PM
  Brent H.

    Brent H. Hall Of Fame
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Aug 13, 2001
    Messages:
    4,424
    Likes Received:
    211
    I'd have to say it's his grades.
     
    27 Brent H., Dec 19, 2018 at 12:30 PM
  WASH ST A&M FAN

    WASH ST A&M FAN All Conference
    Joined:
    Sep 4, 2002
    Messages:
    297
    Likes Received:
    175
    I don’t see the big DT from Pittsburgh, CA High sign yet.........

    I noticed last night on his Twitter that he is now following a bunch of USC Defense Coaches
     
    28 WASH ST A&M FAN, Dec 19, 2018 at 12:54 PM
  fingerdisco

    fingerdisco Hall Of Fame
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2015
    Messages:
    1,546
    Likes Received:
    736
    Hope not--it's JC for christ sake, its not that difficult to at least make passing grades. He's really blowing a golden opportunity if it is a grades issue.
     
    29 fingerdisco, Dec 19, 2018 at 12:55 PM
  etowncoug

    etowncoug Team Captain
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Apr 15, 2018
    Messages:
    446
    Likes Received:
    152
    Yeah, with the rules being what they are, coaches need to make sure someone like Powell qualifies before you give him a spot. Seems like a good kid, but he was super optimistic about getting the test scores necessary to qualify out of high school and needed to go the JC route. A few weeks ago, it was reported by Brand X he would be enrolling in the winter here (which I thought would be record time for an AA). Now he supposedly has one class to finish. I'm rooting for him, but need to see him arrive on campus before I get too excited.
     
    30 etowncoug, Dec 19, 2018 at 12:59 PM
  etowncoug

    etowncoug Team Captain
    Silver Member
    Joined:
    Apr 15, 2018
    Messages:
    446
    Likes Received:
    152
    Since he didn't qualify out of high school, he needs an AA degree.
     
    31 etowncoug, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:09 PM
  grahamcoug

    grahamcoug Varsity
    Joined:
    Nov 26, 2013
    Messages:
    156
    Likes Received:
    28
    Location:
    Graham
    Powell needs to take one more class per brand x. His grades are fine, just needs one more class.

    Sorry etown- just saw your comment. You beat me to it.
     
    32 grahamcoug, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:10 PM
  SDCoug

    SDCoug Team Captain
    Joined:
    Dec 22, 2002
    Messages:
    796
    Likes Received:
    143
    Location:
    Hamilton, MT
    Guessing you didn't watch Last Chance U?
     
    33 SDCoug, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:10 PM
  fingerdisco

    fingerdisco Hall Of Fame
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2015
    Messages:
    1,546
    Likes Received:
    736
    Nope—what is that?
     
    34 fingerdisco, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:14 PM
  SDCoug

    SDCoug Team Captain
    Expand Collapse

    Dec 22, 2002
    Messages:
    796
    Likes Received:
    143
    Location:
    Hamilton, MT
    Netflix program on kids at JCs trying to get to D1 schools. Many wash out from big programs first. Three seasons long. Well worth the watch.

    For what it's worth, you can hear Minshew's name mentioned over a PA in a game a few times. Think it was the first season but not sure on that. And Calvin Jackson Jr. was on the last season, though his tv time is somewhat limited. He's too normal of a kid to get that much air time.
     
    35 SDCoug, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:20 PM
  roses04

    roses04 Varsity
    Joined:
    Oct 4, 2003
    Messages:
    184
    Likes Received:
    129
    If USC is poaching our recruits to fill their roster, they will never be the power house program of the past. They need to steal from Bama, LSU, OSU, OU if they expect to compete on a national level. IMO Clay Helton has no drawing power,
     
    36 roses04, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:20 PM
  fingerdisco

    fingerdisco Hall Of Fame
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2015
    Messages:
    1,546
    Likes Received:
    736
    They're getting the scraps that fall off Oregon's table
     
    37 fingerdisco, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:23 PM
  etowncoug

    etowncoug Team Captain
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Apr 15, 2018
    Messages:
    446
    Likes Received:
    152
    Yup, kids are at JC's for a reason. Often times they have a lot to overcome if they want to qualify for a 4 year university (learning disabilities, poor family support, trauma/shame, emotional issues, or never learned how to study). All of this without the academic support resources a Power 5 school gives kids.
     
    38 etowncoug, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:23 PM
  taf88

    taf88 Hall Of Fame
    Joined:
    Dec 21, 2005
    Messages:
    2,459
    Likes Received:
    70
    Also read that one-time verbal commit, Nasir Sims is leaning towards San Diego State after Cougs cooled on him.
     
    39 taf88, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:26 PM
  dgibbons

    dgibbons Hall Of Fame
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 24, 2002
    Messages:
    15,808
    Likes Received:
    1,258
    It shows the life of a JC football player. Definitely worth watching.
     
    40 dgibbons, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:31 PM
