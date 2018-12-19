Early Signing Period - Day 1 Updates

Day 1 of the early Signing Period is Underway. Here are the updates as the LOIs are received by Washington State. All Times Pacific 4:30 a.m. - ATH Jamir Thomas - LOI received Our first NLI is in!!! Welcome to the WSU Cougar Family, @Jigg_Galor! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/6PAvtdvsHe— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) December 19, 2018 6:10 a.m. - QB Gunner Cruz - LOI received Welcome to the WSU Cougar Family, @GunnerCruz! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/owemK8NVVr— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) December 19, 2018 6:15 a.m. - WR Billy Pospisil - LOI received Welcome to the WSU Cougar Family, @billy_pospisil! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/jlxh7LFOxx— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) December 19, 2018 6:20 a.m. - DB Gatlin Grisso - LOI received (2018 prospect - Greyshirted) Welcome to the WSU Cougar Family, @gatlingrisso! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/C0iivOqgKX— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) December 19, 2018 6:25 a.m. - LB Rocky Katoanga - LOI received (2018 prospect - Greyshirted) Welcome to the WSU Cougar Family, @RKatoanga! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/hfNy6rI6Zc— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) December 19, 2018 6:40 a.m. - DB Bryce Beekman - LOI received Welcome to the WSU Cougar Family, @BeekmanBryce! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/xt8U7CVytv— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) December 19, 2018 6:45 a.m. - DB Daniel Isom - LOI received Welcome to the WSU Cougar Family, @Up_Like7! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/lCkHAqWpJx— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) December 19, 2018 7:10 a.m. - OL Patrick Utschinski - LOI received Welcome to the WSU Cougar Family, @utschinski! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/chvlbMB91d— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) December 19, 2018 7:15 a.m. - WR Donovan Ollie - LOI received Welcome to the WSU Cougar Family, @Donovan_ollie24! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/LOrLKoVRvv— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) December 19, 2018 7:20 a.m. - OL Ma'ake Fifita - LOI received Welcome to the WSU Cougar Family, #MaakeFifita! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/sHuAPRBeka— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) December 19, 2018 7:30 a.m. - LS Simon Samarzich - LOI received Welcome to the WSU Cougar Family, @TheRealSiSam! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/g7mgIgubXz— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) December 19, 2018 7:35 a.m. - LB Travion Brown - LOI received Welcome to the WSU Cougar Family, @tre_brown82! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/7ummDwVd9O— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) December 19, 2018 7:35 a.m. - DL Cosmas Kwete - LOI received https://twitter.com/WSUCougFB/status/1075413467635449856 7:50 a.m. - DE Tyler Garay-Harris - LOI received https://twitter.com/WSUCougFB/status/1075417765442334722 8:20 a.m. - OL Konner Gomness - LOI received https://twitter.com/WSUCougFB/status/1075424820215439361 9:10 a.m. - LB Peni Naulu - LOI received https://twitter.com/WSUCougFB/status/1075437549403832321 10 a.m. - RB Jouvensly Bazile - LOI Received https://twitter.com/WSUCougFB/status/1075450129715322885 11:30 a.m. - DB Armauni Archie - LOI received https://twitter.com/WSUCougFB/status/1075473851654451200 1:30 p.m. - DB Derrick Langford - LOI received https://twitter.com/WSUCougFB/status/1075503983265931265